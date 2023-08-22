SPEEDING around Mount Panorama while drunk to "show off" to a passenger has brought a 43-year-old man to court with a set of serious charges.
James Henry Derriman of Pacific Parade, Lennox Head pleaded guilty in Local Court on August 9, 2023 to high-range drink-driving and driving recklessly.
Court documents said Derriman was behind the wheel of a grey Hyundai Staria heading north along Conrod Straight in Mount Panorama about 2pm on July 9, 2023.
As police sat in their vehicle at the entrance to Summerset Orchard, they saw Derriman's car overtake another sedan, reaching a speed of 116 kilometres per hour.
Police said they stopped the vehicle and asked a flushed, clammy Derriman for his licence.
"I left it on the plane when we got off at the airport," Derriman said.
"I was just showing off, I saw the car ahead and said 'yep we will have him'."
He was then subject to a roadside alcohol breath test, which came back positive.
He was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station where he gave a second positive alcohol breath test of 0.192.
Derriman told police he had "a lot" of red wine between 12pm the day before and into the early hours of that morning.
Derriman's solicitor Mr Alexander entered the pleas on behalf of his client before Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis, who described the matters as a "concern".
Ms Ellis adjourned the matter to Sydney Down Centre Local Court on August 23, where Derriman will be sentenced.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.