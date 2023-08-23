Central Western Daily
Former deputy mayor of Cabonne, Kevin Walker has died

Emily Gobourg
By Emily Gobourg
Updated August 23 2023 - 11:20am, first published 11:00am
Known for championing his hometown of Canowindra, being devoted to the Cabonne Shire, and for his infectiously positive outlook on life, the well-loved Kevin Walker has died.

