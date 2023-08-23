Known for championing his hometown of Canowindra, being devoted to the Cabonne Shire, and for his infectiously positive outlook on life, the well-loved Kevin Walker has died.
Former Cabonne Shire Council deputy mayor and long-serving councillor, Mr Walker died at his home in Canowindra on Saturday, August 19, after losing a long battle with illness.
Friend, Canowindra resident for nearly 25 years and fellow councillor, Andrew Pull said Mr Walker's loyalty to the people was fierce.
"[Kevin] really cared about the place and always put in a good word to back Canowindra, he just had such a positive way to word stuff when standing up for things and the people he really cared about," Mr Pull said.
"I can't ever remember having a conversation with him where he was beating on the world or anything like that, he was just a really positive bloke.
"Even in the last few years he was sick, he didn't let that stop his positive view on life and who he was as a person."
Describing Mr Walker as a "funny character" who always had a comedic story or joke to tell, Mr Pull said his ties across multiple committees during the years were roles to be commended.
First elected in 2008, Mr Walker served three terms as a councillor for Cabonne and in 2017, was voted deputy mayor.
Though, prior to serving on council for (a staggering) 13 years, the Cowra-born man grew up on his family farm out on the Cowra Road before later marrying his wife, Annette Walker.
Mr Walker then purchased Canowindra's local hardware store in 2005, running Walker's Hardware for 25 years before retiring, and was a proud father to his two sons, Nathan and Darren.
In a small "Our Bloke" biography, published by the Canowindra Phonenix in 2016, it spoke of his pride for his six grandchildren.
Including a spiel of how he started each day with a good cup of coffee and a slice of toast.
"He was always good for a laugh, a very well-liked by many and involved on quite a few committees over the years," Mr Pull said.
"And he made helpful changes wherever he could, and was always good for feedback and advice when you went to him for it."
In a tribute posted to Cabonne Council's Facebook page, words on Mr Walker read:
Kevin wanted to give back and support the community, because they had always supported him.
Providing for the community and pushing for greater services was always on his agenda.
The post also spoke of him being council's delegate to Central Tablelands Water from 2012 until 2021, also serving as deputy chairman from 2014.
It included his helpful barracking for those in aged care, along with his overall advocacy across the shire.
Kevin was an enthusiastic supporter of the community led Canowindra Retirement Village project from the beginning of the proposal.
He was also a solid campaigner against local government amalgamations always believing in the democratic process of serving community members who elected him to look after their best interests.
Mr Walker will be fondly remembered as a champion for Canowindra and the wider Cabonne region.
As of publishing at 11am on August 23, there are yet to be details on a funeral service to commemorate Mr Walker's abundant life.
The Central Western Daily gives its deepest condolences to Mr Walker's adoring family during this difficult time.
