Sam Greatbatch has been a part of Emus rugby club since he was born so when he was asked to captain the first grade side after an injury crisis he couldn't say yes fast enough.
The third generation Emus player will lead the side out at Ashwood Park for the 2023 Blowes Cup grand final against Bathurst Bulldogs on Saturday, August 26.
The flanker said he had cherished the opportunity to follow in the footsteps of his father Matthew 'Macka' Greatbatch.
"I've loved it, I've been part of the club my whole life," he said.
"When they asked me to do it I was very proud. It was always a dream of mine and to get to do it this year and to make the grand final is very exciting.
"My dad captained two premierships so hopefully I can follow in his footsteps."
Saturday's match is a repeat of the 2022 decider at the same venue and the ninth consecutive grand final Emus have made.
However at stages throughout the year it looked like Emus would struggle to keep their run going with injuries to key players such as captain Charlie Henley and Archie Hall.
Greatbatch said while the team had adapted to the outs, getting lock Ollie Harvison back for the preliminary final win against Cowra Eagles was "massive."
"Every team has struggled with injuries," he said.
"We've lost the likes of Archie Hall, Charlie Henley, we've really missed those big bodies so it's been a battle this year.
"We got Ollie Harvison back last weekend and he's a big boy, he puts on shots and make solid runs.
"When you have players like that in your team it just gets everyone else going. We have missed that for the past five weeks. He makes a massive difference.
"Full credit to the boys for getting this far, it's impressive from our club. To make nine grand finals in a row it's an exciting time."
The Endeavour Oval club holds the distinction of being the only club to defeat Bathurst this season and Greatbatch said they had to bring the physicality to Ashwood.
"We just have to be physical with them really," he said.
"They have been the benchmark of the competition. They are big bodies, both in the pack and back.
"I know we can do it but we need to turn up and have a crack."
