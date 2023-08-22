Central Western Daily
Blowes Cup grand final: Emus captain Sam Greatbatch wants physical approach against Bathurst Bulldogs

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
Updated August 22 2023 - 4:57pm, first published 4:00pm
Sam Greatbatch has been a part of Emus rugby club since he was born so when he was asked to captain the first grade side after an injury crisis he couldn't say yes fast enough.

