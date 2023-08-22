CENTRAL Western Daily photographer Jude Keogh was busy in recent days, snapping away across the city.
On Friday Jude went to the Cultural Heritage Awards at Duntryleague, and the Builders Awards at the Ex-Services Club. She also went along to the Corner Store Gallery Birthday Exhibition opening, followed by a Book Week celebration at the library.
Also making news
On Saturday Jude was at the Hotel Canobolas for the Cyms 50th Anniversary Ball. She also went to The Hotel Orange for a Kinross Wolaroi School P&F get together. Jude then went to Mad Hatter Drink Lab for the Studio 2800 Winter White Out Party.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up to our latest newsletter: The Catch-Up
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.