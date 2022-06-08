It's a Lion and Emu invasion.
All Central West Blue Bulls squad will have an Orange feel after twelve players from Orange City Lions and Orange Emus were named in the Thomson, Caldwell and and Rowlands Cup sides.
Advertisement
In the women's Thomson Cup side, Jacky Lyden and Emily McDonald will represent Emus while Orange City's Holly Jones has also been selected.
Orange Emus' Ollie Harvison, Fletcher Wright and AJ McNiven will all play in the men's Caldwell Cup with City's ever-reliable Josh Tremain packing down the scrum.
Rowlands Cup's colts competition has five Emus dominating the squad with Billy Brisbane, Harry Greatbatch, Lochlann Jacobs, Xavier Gosewisch and John Toberty all selected.
Thomson Cup squad:
Krystal Fyfe, Marita Shoulders, Kim Fyfe, Daisy Morrissey, Mel Waterford, Jean Littlewood, Jacky Lyden, Helen Blackmore, Holly Jones, Amy Townsend, Ebony Fenton, Savannah Dimmock, Danielle Plummer, Darby Richardson, Poorsha McPhillamy, Janalee Conroy, Teagan Miller, Jacinta Cooper, Nichole Schneider, Lala Lautaimi, Jacinta Windsor, Maddie Douglass, Emily McDonald, Sarah Colman, Karsyn Blanco
Coaches: Tristan Buttenshaw, Matt Waterford
Caldwell Cup squad:
Charlie French, Matt Trapp, Dan Ryan, Ollie Harvison, Justin Mobbs, Peter Fitzsimmons, Damian Michael, Josh Tremain, Charlie Brown, Will Archer, Tom Dunstan, Daniel Minto, Fletcher Wright, AJ McNiven, Mahe Fangupo, Tim Beach, Josh Bass, Ratu Roko, Adam Plummer, Filisone Pauta, Joe Nash, Miniti Tonga, Noah Ryan, Kurt Weekes, Calub Cook
Coaches: Dean Oxley, Phil English, Aaron Seaman
Rowlands Cup squad:
Bailey Warren, Billy Brisbane, Dasun Samrakon, Harry Greatbatch, Jack Webb, Lochlann Jacobs, Lachlan O'Malley, Nicholas Burton, Xavier Gosewisch, Beau McKenzie, Campbell Lee, Gideon Loga, Jock Moss, Loni Langi, Tim Harrison, Tom Ray, Darcy Richardson, Harvey Thurston, James Nichols, Joe Kermode, John Toberty, Patrick Tulaga, Sam Brown, Jordyn Richards
Coaches: Shane Cantrill, Stu Brisbane, Mick Wallace
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.