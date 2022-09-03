Central Western Daily
Home/Sport/Local Sport
Watch

Bathurst Bulldogs defeat Orange Emus 15-13 in 2022 Blowes Clothing Cup first grade grand final at Ashwood Park

Lachlan Harper
Alexander Grant
By Lachlan Harper, and Alexander Grant
Updated September 3 2022 - 11:49am, first published 10:48am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Blowes Cup grand final

Held up calls, forward passes, gritty defence and the exuberance of youth, they all featured in a grand final that won't be known for its flashy plays or scintillating offence.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lachlan Harper

Lachlan Harper

Journalist

Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.