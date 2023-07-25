An extra time thriller that finished 28-26 in favour of would-be title winners Manildra, it was at this point the diminutive fullback realised just how much affection he had for his adopted club.
"I didn't know how much it meant to me until that day," he said.
"We've been so close these past three years and last year was the closest we've been, so that was heart-breaking."
Like many of his teammates, Clarke comes from, and still lives in Sydney.
This means four hour drives up to the Central West at the end of every week to play the sport he loves.
Having previously played with Group 6 sides Oakdale Workers and Appin Dogs, Clarke didn't know quite what to expect from the Woodbridge Cup when he followed a few of his mates to Canowindra for the 2021 season.
"I wanted to play footy in the country. It's just a lot different vibe out here," he said.
Fair to say, he's loved every minute of it.
"I think it's a lot more family oriented here. It's a great club and a great community," Clarke added.
"I can't give better praise than it's a beautiful club with beautiful people. The people who run it here are professional and great."
At 30 years of age, Clarke is beginning to feel the impacts that a day of footy has on the body.
But despite walking away from each weekend bruised and battered, he continues to hold out hope of going around for many more seasons.
"I can feel it in the lungs, but it's good to still be doing what I'm doing," he said.
"I don't want to stop, I still enjoy it.
"I don't want to look back when I'm older and think that I should have stayed one more year. I'd rather have to give it away when my body gives away."
With rumblings around the club that some of the older heads are weighing up retirement, a drought-breaking grand final victory would be the perfect way to send them off according to Clarke... although he's keen to see everyone back in 2024, regardless of the upcoming finals series outcome.
"I'm just trying to get in their ears saying 'let's go another year' and I'll probably be doing the same thing for the next three years," he said with a smile.
"If they go another year, I'd love to be involved again. There's nowhere else I'd rather be. Canowindra's awesome."
The possibility of the Tigers taking home their first grand final win since 1995 this season is no pipe dream.
Their final game of the regular season against the Rhinos will decide the minor premiership. From there, it's up for the taking.
"I think this year we have a massive opportunity," Clarke said.
"There's a few things we still need to work on like penalties and knock-ons because that will kill us against teams like Manildra.
"If we do that, I think we have a big chance of winning the grand final."
But even if Clarke ends his tenure with the Tigers - whenever that may be - without a title to his name, he'll still feel he chose the right club to be a part of.
"I wouldn't play for anyone else out here," he said.
"I love the club, I love the community, they're all just so welcoming. Coming here is like home now."
