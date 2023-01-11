What do fans of reality television and bush footy lovers have in common? They'll both be delighted by Canowindra's latest signings.
After the Tigers went down to eventual premiers Manildra in the Woodbridge Cup semi-finals last season, club president Andrew Whatman knew they needed a spark to break what has been a near three decade premiership drought.
They may have just found that through a group of former X-Factor contestants.
Fourtunate was an Australian pop group which finished in seventh place during season four of the television show.
"That's why they haven't pushed their careers with the NRL too much, because they got into their music," Whatman added.
Now, brothers Duwayne Mariner, Jaye Fuimaono, Shiem Fuimaono and Jakiel Mariner, as well as friend Meimeite Siale - who are all involved in the band - have signed on for a move to the Woodbridge Cup side.
"I've been talking to Jakiel for three or four years on and off about coming to play. He wanted to come out and play a bit of footy out in the bush, because it was something he'd never done before, just for something different," Whatman said.
"Jakiel said he'd come if all of his brothers could come, because they've never actually played footy altogether at the one club. I said 'bloody fantastic'.
But while some of them may be better known for their music careers, the quintet are certainly no slouches on the field.
Back in 2014, while attached to the Sydney Roosters, Jakiel Mariner featured in an under 20s State of Origin match. The Fuimaonos are coming over from the Picton Magpies, Siale last featured for the Hills District Bulls, while Duwayne Mariner was once part of the Canberra Raiders under 20s set-up.
The five additions will be warmly welcomed around the club, with the president expecting 2023 to be one of the toughest Woodbridge Cup seasons yet.
"It appears as though Condobolin are going to have a pretty strong side, Peak Hill seem to have a fairly strong side and I'm sure Manildra will rustle up a few guys now that Ben McAlpine is coaching them," he said.
"Obviously Orange United, Oberon and I reckon even CSU will be pretty strong. I expect it to be a really tight seven or eight sides and I expect it to be a pretty hard season."
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
