Are you kidding? You're off your head. Why is Jim Bob not higher than Bob Jim? You've forgotten James Roberts from 2007 ... remember him?
No, I don't. I'm not kidding. Maybe, just maybe a little bit off my head.
But, I get it. The messages have been coming in thick and fast and, really, we've loved it.
Our Central West Rugby Union top 50 players list has proven a massive talking point among the rugby faithful across the zone and we've thoroughly enjoyed both putting it together and then the feedback we've received.
We'd love to hear from you though.
Leave a comment at the bottom of this full list of our top 50 and let us know who you think should be No.1 and why, and we'll publish the best ones next week.
50 Dave Hodder - Forbes, 49 Peter Fitzsimmons - Bulldogs, 48 Chris Miller - Cowra, 47 Shaun McHugh - Roos, 46 Anthony Begg - CSU, Orange City, 45 Charlie Henley - Emus, 44 Paul Miller - Bulldogs, 43 Mark Baldwin - Roos, 42 Luke Brown - Narromine, 41 Charlie French - Forbes
40 Adam Plummer - Bulldogs, 39 Joe Lasagavibau - Orange City, 38 Graydon Staniforth - Emus, 37 Josh Tremain - City, Roos, 36 Jono Flannery - CSU, 35 Charlie Croucher - CSU, 34 Nas Havealeta - Emus, 33 Lachie Harris - Emus, 32 Luke Harding - Narromine, Roos, 31 Michael Sparks - City
30 Zarin Barber - Orange City, 29 Matt Coles - Forbes, 28 Paul Elliott - Roos, 27 Dan Ryan - Parkes, 26 Tonga Folau - Parkes, 25 Nick Hughes-Clapp - CSU, Emus, 24 Bart Bogart - Bulldogs, 23 Matt Greatbatch - Emus, 22 Tim Berry - CSU, Roos, Cowra, 21 Chris Plunkett - Bulldogs
20 Angus Scott - Emus, 19 Wayne Miller - City, 18 Geoff Koerstz - Roos, 17 Carter Hirini - Emus, 16 Ben Wright - Emus, 15 Andrew Webb - Mudgee, 14 Sam Ward - Narromine, 13 Matt Waterford - Bulldogs, 12 Jason Welburn - CSU, Emus, 11 Filisone Pauta - Roos
10 Hayden Tidswell - Bulldogs, 9 Will Leader - Emus, Roos, 8 Pete Nau - Roos, 7 Mahe Fangupo - Parkes, Forbes, 6 Nigel Staniforth - Emus, 5 Lachie McCutcheon - Narromine, 4 Johnny Carberry - Emus, 3 Mark Daley - Emus, Roos, 2 Hare Lavaka - Parkes, Forbes, 1 Sione 'Junior' Lafo'ou - Orange City
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.