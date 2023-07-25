It was a post-game drink like any other until a stranger approached Mary-Ellen Betts and her group.
The man, Bluey Burchell, happened to be at Canowindra Golf Club when he spied the blue shirts and logo of Molong Bulls.
Mr Burchell had been part of the victorious 1978 Bulls side but had fallen out of touch with his old teammates.
So Ms Betts and her fellow Molong contingent put him on the phone with one of those teammates, an action that led to the club instigating the very first 'Herding of the Bulls' night on July 29 at Molong RSL.
Ms Betts said the club had decided they shouldn't wait any longer to hold a reunion.
"It all started earlier this season when we went to Canowindra for a game and afterwards at the golf club this fella came up to us and said that he used to play with Molong Bulls when they won the grand final in 1978," she said.
"He said he hadn't seen some of his mates from that team for 40-odd years. We rang a mate of ours he knew and they ended up speaking on the phone for quite some time.
"We thought it was pretty amazing that people hadn't caught up in such a long time so there was an idea to get all the old Bulls together.
"You can wait for an anniversary year but sometimes it's too late. We've already lost six players from the 1978 team."
The 1978 outfit is just one of the many teams to have donned the famous blue and white down the years. They won the old second division title against Warren alongside the Molong reserves, who beat Tullamore.
While they have only been known as the Bulls for the past 40-odd years, the club itself actually stretches back to the late 19th century, before rugby league had even arrived in Australia.
While there won't be any ghosts haunting the Molong RSL on Saturday, it's hoped that Bulls' players, coaches, supporters or even opposition players from days gone by can attend to swap war stories.
"I have 120 coming so far," Ms Betts said.
"There was a strong Orange influence in that 1978-79 team because a lot of players came out like Noel Hurford, Peter Garlick and Roger Laughton.
"The invitation extends to any coach, player, supporter or anyone that had anything to do with the Bulls who would like to catch up, reconnect and reminisce a bit about the old days.
"You never know whether there is going to be a tomorrow or not."
If you would like to attend you can buy tickets at this link. You can also contact Mary-Ellen Betts on 0429 668 201 for more information. RSVP is by 11am on July 26.
