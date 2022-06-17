There's no easy games in this year's edition of Woodbridge Cup and it's something Canowindra Tigers coach Kevin Grimshaw continues to address with his side.
Heading into the competition's seventh round, the Tigers have only had two comfortable wins with the rest of its fixtures coming against top four contenders.
At Tom Clyburn Oval on Saturday, Canowindra will face another side well and truly fighting for a finals spot in Orange United Warriors.
Grimshaw said he's relishing the opportunity for his side to host a team full of quality across the park.
"I'm looking forward to it, it'll be good for the crowd and good for Orange," he said.
"I'm expecting a really tough encounter with these guys and that's the way we've been training because they'll be tough."
With the Tigers aiming for aiming for five wins in a row, the coach believes a focused mindset will be key to his side's performance in this game and all fixtures in Woodbridge Cup.
"Very rarely (you have an easy game) and that's a good thing - we beat CSU by 14 and it wasn't easy," he said.
"You've got to go into every game in this competition with the mindset of this isn't going to be easy ... you know you've got the ability but you've got to have your attitude right and that's what we'll be focusing on .. we want to play some strong footy."
Canowindra will go into this game with a new halves pairing of Danny Matthews and Ryan Clarke after Brydon Hughes injured his knee against CSU in round six.
Grimshaw described that game as a see-sawing affair with his side's attitude getting them across the line.
"CSU were good, we went to a good lead but they turned the momentum on us and got back to within two points," he recounted.
"It's pretty hard to turn momentum in footy these days and they capitalised on a couple of our mistakes and got it back to 22-20 but our guys stuck with it."
All the rugby league action at Tom Clyburn Oval will kick off at 1:40pm with League Tag before the men do battle at 3pm.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily.
