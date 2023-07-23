Central Western Daily
Canowindra Tigers keep winning streak alive to set up Woodbridge Cup showdown

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
Updated July 23 2023 - 9:25pm, first published 8:00pm
Five rounds ago, it looked as though Canowindra's hopes of finishing in the top two were all but over.

