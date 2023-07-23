Five rounds ago, it looked as though Canowindra's hopes of finishing in the top two were all but over.
Condobolin were undefeated and Manildra looked like back-to-back premierships could be on the cards.
Fast-forward to July 23 and the Rams' form has fallen off a cliff and the Tigers have put together their own five game winning streak, including a resounding victory over Grenfell on Sunday.
First-year Tiger Shiem Mariner was dominant against the Goannas, running in two of his side's nine tries and credits their recent form to one thing.
"Just the boys gelling," he said.
"I think we've all gotten closer and I reckon that's what wins games for us, just everyone putting in for each other. That's really important especially when we're facing back to back sets on defence and things like that."
Mariner was one of five recruits from Sydney that the Tigers secured before the season and said at the start, it was a bit of a struggle to "get to know everyone".
But as the weeks have gone on, so has Mariner's connection to the club.
"I'd play for everyone on this side all day, all day," he said.
"It's unbelievable. These boys have welcomed us from Sydney and made us feel at home. We could just come here and do our bit, but we want to give back to this club. They haven't won it since 1995 and that's what we want to do, win it for them."
Mariner had missed his side's previous four games through suspension and was chomping at the bit to get back on the field.
That feeling showed through his play on the left side, with some flashy passes mixed in with some bone-crushing hit-ups.
"We were pretty pumped," Mariner said.
"This game was more about just trying to complete our sets and stuff.
"I'd just told the boys to keep that same energy we had last week against Condobolin and bring it into this game."
The Tigers stormed out to a 38-6 lead at half-time, but the Goannas didn't give in. That effort wasn't enough to overcome the 32 point deficit as the match finished 56-16.
The victory sets up a monster showdown with Manildra in the final round of the Woodbridge Cup, with the minor premiership going to the victor.
"Each week we get better and better. Now we just need to carry over that same energy and just keep it going," Mariner said.
"Momentum wise, it would be a massive win for us. Manildra are a big side, so it would be a really good win for us."
