The Rhinos showed why they've been so strong throughout the year, going from 6-0 down to 14-6 after half an hour. Sia Nemani was unstoppable in the early exchanges, scoring off a short ball and then making a break that lead to Ben Sharpless scoring. Ben McAlpine had his side's third after a Jake Mullins kick found winger Nick Smith who offloaded to the centre to score in the corner.