Sahibpreet Singh fell on the ground when police attempted breath test after crash

By Court Reporter
Updated July 25 2023 - 7:43am, first published 7:30am
A man who had a panic attack when police tried to breath test him following a car crash has been convicted after a mental health application was rejected in Orange Local Court.

