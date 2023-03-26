Tink Tank: CYMS youngster proves patience is a virtue to seal grand final spot

In the Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket competition, it'd be hard to find a cricketer who works harder on his game than Charlie Tink.
Playing cricket at a school level for Kinross, and appearing in a CYMS outfit on the weekend, the right-handed batsman has plenty of opportunities to hone his craft.
But it's not just run of the mill training runs where he puts the work in - there's plenty of extra sessions done.
With that in mind, it's no surprise to see how successful his season has been, with the youngster hitting his second century on Sunday against Rugby Union in the BOIDC preliminary final, sealing CYMS' spot in the grand final.
The men in green and gold came in to the match knowing all they needed was a draw to progress through to the decider - and as such batted for 138 overs at Riawena Oval, with Rugby Union calling it quits just after 2pm on Sunday.
Having won the toss and bowled, Rugby may have come to regret that decision when it watched Rory Daburger (24) and Will Oldham (23) grind through their innings', with the former facing 124 balls as opener while Oldham came in at 3 and finished with a strike rate of 21.29.
When Oldham fell at 2/67, Tink then joined the crease and over two days, faced 287 balls for a score of 124 not out, with CYMS 8/316 when the game was finished.
Reflecting on his second big score for the season post-game, the centurion was delighted his hard work had paid off.
"It's quite surreal, I wasn't going into this week with any expectations," he said.
"We got beaten badly last week by a better side (Cavaliers) who turned up and we weren't in the fight.
"A lot of hard work goes into it, it's just unreal."
Hitting the nets at least three or four times a week, Tink said his aim is simply to be 'consistent and work hard'.
Not known as a big-hitting quick scorer, CYMS' situation seemed to suit the wicket-keeper batsman to a tee, with his patience a particular highlight - however, he did state the quality of bowling from Rugby Union played a factor in his strike rate too.
"I know the scorecard looks like I really batted for time but they bowled quite well," he said.
"Baz (Riawena Oval curator Bailey Ferguson) prepared quite a good wicket in terms of offering enough for bat and ball so they bowled quite well, particularly the spinners (Jameel Qureshi and Sam Macpherson).
"(In saying that) when I know I can bat time, you can bat without any scoreboard pressure ... I'm okay with batting time if that's the case."
While Tink's century was well crafted, the innings did seem to encounter a few hiccups in the nervous 90s, with Rugby Union dropping a catch at fine leg when he was on 91.
"At first I thought it was going for six," he laughed.
"It kept going and I just went aw no, I was very happy when he dropped it then had to reset after that."
Tink then pushed on and came to 98, with everyone on their feet in anticipation.
Brad Rayner's over looked like it'd be a maiden with the first five balls going to the fielder.
A cover drive from Tink on the last ball pierced the gap, to bring applause from the crowd and a massive fist pump from the man himself.
With his second milestone in the bank, Tink said such success with the bat wasn't a part of any early season plans.
"It wasn't a goal I set particularly," he said.
"I thought maybe one this year and try and contribute and start making my way up in first grade - going through the ranks was my aim at the start of the season.
"Obviously I'll take it, especially in a preliminary final, it's particularly special to do it under pressure."
And while Tink has made plenty of grand final appearances in junior cricket, along with a victory in second grade last year for Kinross - the batsman said this weekend's decider against Cavaliers will carry the most weight.
"This one will definitely be the most special one I'll play in, I'm looking forward to it," he said.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
