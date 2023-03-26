'You can even see the spot on my bat': Conolly cool under pressure in last over cliff-hanger

"I just middled it. You can even see the spot on my bat and it just kept going over his head."
Jack Conolly may never strike a ball as sweet as the shot he played to win his Cavaliers outfit the Centenary Cup title with just one ball to spare.
Having already picked up three wickets with the ball to hold Orange City to 138 from its 35 overs, Conolly was called into action once more, only this time it was with the bat that he would be required to shine.
"We thought we were going to pull away with it, but we had a bit of a collapse," Conolly said.
"Me coming in later was a bit hard, a little nerve-wracking with only one batter left in the shed."
With Cooper Charnock and Tyler Millsteed having put on 44 for the opening stand, Cavs suddenly looked in trouble when Conolly walked out to the middle with the score at 8-105.
Not to be overcome with the moment, he and Toby Peterson quickly got to work in chasing down the 34 remaining runs needed for victory.
"We were just saying to hit a gap and run it hard," Conolly said.
"We still had a batter left in the shed so we tried not to get frustrated, thinking five and over is easy."
The match would come down to the final over, with Cavs needing just two to win.
When Peterson snuck home a single on the second ball, it was up to Conolly to finish things off and break the deadlock. Two consecutive dot balls suddenly had the pressure back on the batting side, before Conolly's boundary secured the title.
"I saw all the boys run on the field. It was a moment I'll never forget," Conolly, who was named player of the match, said.
"I've won some (grand finals) before, but this was the biggest one."
Peterson would finish 14 not out, while Conolly hit a run-a-ball 19.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. Drop me an email at riley.krause@austcommunitymedia.com.au
