Central Western Daily
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Orange CYMS players Charlie Tink scores first grade century against St Pat's Old Boys

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
Updated December 4 2022 - 8:44am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Not too many people would know, but Charlie Tink had set himself a goal of notching up his maiden first grade century before he turned 17.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riley Krause

Riley Krause

Senior Journalist

I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.