Not too many people would know, but Charlie Tink had set himself a goal of notching up his maiden first grade century before he turned 17.
Well, three days prior to his 17th birthday, the CYMS youngster gave himself the best early present he could have asked for.
Taking on defending Bathurst and Orange Inter District Cricket premiers St Pat's Old Boys at Riawena Oval on Saturday, Tink produced a chanceless ton on his way to 114.
"It's definitely one I'll cherish for sure," Tink said after the day's play.
"It was the most fun I've had in a game, scoring my first senior hundred. It's one that I'll cherish and look back on, especially coming against such a quality side."
Having had the bye the previous round, this was the green and gold's first taste of two-day action for the season and they certainly made the most of it.
Will Oldham kicked things off for CYMS, putting together his best outing for his new club with a well-played 85, while captain Tom Belmonte chipped in with a run-a-ball 36.
With the score sitting at 2-91 off just 15 overs, Tink strolled to the crease and initially looked to play second fiddle.
"I just wanted to help contribute to the team after we got off to a good start," he said.
"Will was hitting the ball quite well so I think my job was to get him on strike early on and just work my way through until that first drinks and then keep going in small blocks from there."
This was Oldham's first taste of two-day cricket in more than five years, having played in the Molong competition for the past few seasons.
Asked if it helped having the quick-running opener by his side, Tink said with a smile: "Will was actually quite tired when he got to 50."
"He batted really well for his 85, but I don't think he's used to the two-day stuff yet."
When Oldham departed 15 runs short of his own century, Tink still had plenty of work to do to notch triple figures.
The youngster credited an elder statesman with guiding him to the magic mark.
"At the drinks break just before, I was on 95, so that was a bit nerve wracking coming back on," he said.
"Mac (Webster) was out there to help me get through it and (Dave Neil) was actually a big part as well. He really helped guide me through after I'd got to 50."
Not only was this his maiden first grade century, but it was also the first time Tink had passed 50 runs in the top division.
"It is a nice weight off the shoulders to finally score some runs in first grade," he added.
"I've made a lot of 20s and 30s, but I think once I got to 50 it took the pressure off me."
Speaking only a couple of hours after his side finished day one of the game at 6-346, the moment still hadn't sunk in.
"Most definitely not," Tink said.
"I'm sure during the week I'll let it sink in, but it's only a stepping stone. I want to keep scoring runs for the club. I owe a lot to the club for giving me an opportunity as a student at Kinross, so I just want to do what I can for the club.
"You never want to take anything for granted. I'm always someone who is trying to be down to earth, so when I do score runs I'm always looking towards the next innings."
Should CYMS choose to continue batting on day two, it would be Mac Webster (32 not out) and Hugh Le Lievre (21 not out) at the crease.
As for the bowling side, with only six scalps taken in more than 80 overs of play, there wasn't much to write home about, with Matt Fearnley (3-74), Cooper Brien (2-72) and Connor Slattery (1-56) the wicket-takers.
