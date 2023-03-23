Big bashers to match-winning wicket-takers: CWD reveals its ODCA team of the season

The Orange and District Cricket Association grand finals are finally here and what better way to celebrate than by revealing the Central Western Daily's team of the season.
With three grades, thousands of runs and hundreds of wickets to riffle through, there was much debate about which 11 would make the final cut.
Not to be mistaken, this team is not compiled based off the number of times players featured in the team of the week, instead, it is based purely off how well a player performed during the season.
So let's find out who made the cut this time around...and here's a hint, we've got two return players from the 2021/22 CWD ODCA team of the year.
The opening bat had an impact in almost every game he played this season. With ten scores of 28 or more - including three half-centuries - O'Keeffe almost always got his Orange City side off to a good start in their second grade games.
Although they would eventually fall in their semi-final matchup against Cavaliers, it was once again O'Keeffe who helped give them any shot at all, scoring 36 in the contest.
He would end the season (finals inclusive) with 501 runs at an average of 41.75
Far and away the best performing bat in Centenary Cup this year, Taylor will also be donning the wicket-keeping gloves in this star-studded side.
The difference between Taylor's league-topping 368 runs and second place's 204, was the same as the gap between second place and 37th; truly outstanding stuff.
While Taylor averaged a cool 61.33 in Cent Cup, he wasn't able to replicate that form when called up to third grade and second grade, however I don't think we will have to wait too long until he starts to dominate those bowlers as well.
With as much natural talent as one could posses as a teenager, Shepherd has proved huge for the students in their title defence.
If you want to look at consistency, just take a look at these numbers; only three scores under 20 throughout the second grade season and only one of those was in single digits. He scored five 50s - three of which were unbeaten - and he delivered in a 4v1 semi-final upset over CYMS with 32 not out.
Just for good measure, he proved more than capable when thrown the ball, picking up eight wickets in 23 overs.
Not only has Harvey made it back-to-back TOTY selections, but he has done so in a fashion worthy of player of the year honours as well.
Although Spring Hill did not have the success they would have wanted - finishing in last place with just three wins in second grade - Mitchell could not be blamed.
Finishing with 627 at an average of 62.7 would have been enough to garner selection on its own, but when you throw in 16 wickets, it made for an indisputable case.
Despite Barnes breaking his footy during a pre-season game of rugby league, the muscle-bound teenager still managed to top the third grade batting chart.
He batted just the eight times during the regular season - not counting the lower grade T20 - but bashed his way to five 50s, three of which were scores of 70-plus. He would finish with 390 runs at a ridiculous average of 78.
Although he would have been disappointed not to have the chance to finish off what was a great year, he can certainly hold his head up high.
While Gladdy teammate Ben McAlpine is the bigger name, it was Weller whose performances had his side fighting for a semi-final spot down the stretch.
Ranking 17th in runs (204) and 4th in wickets (22), the all-rounder put in quality performance after quality performance.
Having run fifth, Gladstone will almost certainly be playing second grade again next year, so they will need Weller to deliver more performances like this if they are to sneak into the top four.
Our second and final repeat TOTY performer from last season.
One of the older heads in the Kinross line-up, the all-rounder played a crucial part in guiding his side back to the grand final for a second year in a row.
Finishing fifth in the league with 327 runs, combined with a top-ten bowling performance courtesy of 17 wickets, Prowse's season was a little understated, but definitely affective.
There's not too much more to be said about these next two selections than what was already touched on during their chat to the paper on March 22.
Coming back from a disappointing season in first grade, Johnty French delivered in a big way in a return to seconds. Leading the league in wickets with 24, French also proved he is no mug with the bat, hitting an unbeaten 57 against Centrals late in the year.
Sharing honours at the top of the second grade wicket-taking leaderboard was the Cavaliers second grade skipper, who will also captain our star-studded line-up.
Leading from the front, Pearce bagged 24 wickets and has his side in prime position to secure what some believe would be the club's first ever second grade title.
In second grade games where Robinson bowled more than two overs, there was just one occasion where he failed to take a wicket. It's that kind of consistency that helped him bag 22 scalps.
While he would feel disappointed not to be playing this coming weekend, it was a cracking season nonetheless.
The Rocket is the last player on our list and earned his place with some truly spectacular bowling figures.
While consistency is not necessarily Streater's best attribute, he is far and away a match-winner.
Despite bowling in just five third grade games, he finished with 15 wickets at an incredible average of 4.33...thanks to hauls of four, five and six wickets.
With a grand final now looming, he could very well win the Warriors the title on his own.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. Drop me an email at riley.krause@austcommunitymedia.com.au
