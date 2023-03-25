'He took some screamers': Old heads come together to deliver Cavs historic title

It may be cliché, but the term 'catches win matches' proved as true as ever over on Sunday as Cavaliers took home an historic grand final victory.
Having set Kinross 170 for victory, Cavs' line and length bowling was able to restrict the students to just 131 from their 40 overs. This secured Cav' first ever second grade title.
And while the victorious side's youth was lauded after the game, it was a couple of old heads who stood tall when it mattered most for the Orange and District Cricket Association second grade side.
Stu Middleton kicked things off with a more than run-a-ball 65, before Stu Crisp strangled the Kinross batters, finishing with figures of 1-9 off eight overs, all while taking "a few screamers" according to captain Max Pearce.
Crisp, an over 50s Western representative, was just happy to still be seeing the ball clearly at his age.
"I was very happy that they stuck, at my age, you're never quite sure if the eyes are going work. We took some great catches today," he said.
"We've had ups and downs this season but we put it together today. We had a very slow start and we just grafted our way through. We got the runs on the board and bowled reasonably well and we took our catches, which is what wins matches."
Prior to Middleton's heroics with the bat, the game swung in favour of Kinross, who had Cavs 3-54, with the top three in the order soaking up 16 overs between them.
Oliver Jarick (24) and Zac Pavy (16) provided some much needed help in the middle of the lineup to see the season's third place finishers put up what proved to be a tough total to chase.
With the ball, the spoils were shared around, with six bowlers picking up at least one wicket and Alec Duffy topping the lot with 3-31 from his seven overs.
"Kinross bowled really well early on, but we stuck at it, got the runs on the board and then we put the ball in the right spots," Crisp added.
"It's all about dot balls and no bad balls. We didn't bowl more than a couple of half-trackers in the whole game and that's what's been one of our problems during the season. Most of us only went for two or three an over and that put pressure on them."
Asked what the victory meant to him, Crisp was quick to push the spotlight onto others.
"There's a lot of people in the background who do a lot of work, like coaching the youngsters who are now coming through," he added.
"It's always great for a club to get a bit of silverware. Cavs have won a lot in first grade and in second grade, today was the day.
"Max has captained us well, we've got a good squad, we worked hard at training and we got the rewards."
For Kinross, it was Fletcher Byrne (22) and Will Waterson who put up most of the fight with the bat, while with ball in hand, Walter Prowse (4-38) once again delivered on the big stage.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. Drop me an email at riley.krause@austcommunitymedia.com.au
