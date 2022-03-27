sport, local-sport, kinross, orange

Kinross ended a 15-year-run without its top team tasting premiership glory by taking down Centrals in the Orange and District Cricket Association second grade grand final. After finishing their 45 overs at 6-144, the students were able to bowl the red and blacks out for 117 despite a strong showing early on in the chase. James Glasson's 38 off 106 deliveries helped Kinross claw their way back into the game after they found themselves 3-40 at the mid point of their innings. "Normally I open, but I came in at four today and it took me a while to get going. I was about 15 balls for no runs at one point," Glasson said. "But then it clicked and I started to feel a bit better about it and just wanted to keep my form going, because it looked a bit dodgy there at one stage." He and captain Luke Hunter (32 off 35) put together a valuable 58-run partnership before some late hitting by Dudley Shepherd (17 not out) and Harry Priest (10 not out) saw the innings out. A run-a-ball 20 from Damien Caughlan got Centrals off to a good start before he was run out. Coming in at 2-26, Jake Pauletto (22) looked as though he may swing the game back in favour of the red and blacks. But when he fell to the bowling of Henry Forsyth (3-19), things quickly fell apart. The middle order didn't provide much resistance, and although Matthew Burgess (19) and Stuart Pullar (7 not out) showed some fight, the last wicket stand was eventually broken by Jonothan Rasmussen (3-19) and the students were able to celebrate. "We just tried to keep the consistency up and not change a thing from what we've done all season and we knew we could do it," Forsyth said. "We had a strong team this year and a strong bowling team. The help of Dave Hunter has been absolutely phenomenal and without him I don't know what we'd do." The 27-run win was the first time the Kinross First XI team had won a title since 2007. The winning team included: Dave Hunter, Walter Prowse, Charlie Tink, James Glasson, Luke Hunter, Dudley Shepherd, Jonothan Rasmussen, Harry Priest, Henry Forsyth, Arnie Tancred, Sam Gee and Dylan Tucker.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YN4FA67iw2pXwXjwm2vmnJ/1cb83574-ca39-4895-b940-9f03ee7170fe.JPG/r99_643_5531_3712_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg