In the latest chapter of what has quickly become one of the best rivalries in town, Orange City prevailed in a thrilling grand final over CYMS on Saturday.
Having been the best two teams in the Orange and District Cricket Association third grade competition all year, it was only fitting that the decider came down to the wire.
Having been bowled out for 112 and forced to watch CYMS opener Pinhalan Ratnakumar hit ball after ball to the boundary during a quick-fire 31, the Warriors needed someone to step up and stop the bleeding.
That man would be Sam Proudfoot, who only decided to play this season after a conversation with one of City's longest tenured veterans.
"Jamie Stedman pulled me on early on in the season as I hadn't played for a while," Proudfoot said after the game.
"I loved cricket and played a fair bit as a young fella. I've been in Gunnedah before we moved here, and in Gunnedah it's 40 degrees and I couldn't get back into it."
After a double-wicket maiden from opening bowler Grady Tapping started things off, Proudfoot put in a spell to remember, dicing through the green and gold middle-order to finish with figures of 3-20 off eight overs.
"Just try and slow the runs down I suppose," Proudfoot said of what was running through his mind when he was thrown the ball.
"We were pretty confident with our bowling attack. We knew CYMS' opening fellas and (Aquinder Dhillon) especially can put pressure back on us, but we knew where they liked to hit so we bowled to a plan and went with that."
CYMS went from 0-37 to 9-87 in what seemed like the blink of an eye.
All-rounder Shehan Fernando (26) and number 11 Isaac Rodd (nine not out), nearly got CYMS over the line, but when Fernando chopped one on off the bowling of Andrew Rutledge, it was City's game to celebrate.
"It looked like a defendable total, but it wasn't a strong total. We were nervous and excited the whole time, but never overly confident," Proudfoot added.
"Most of the games we've had with CYMS have been really good and really tight, so I actually thought we were a little bit short. But we bowled well and got a little lucky."
Proudfoot's effort with the ball would earn him player of the match honours and may just be enough to convince him to come back for another go-round next season.
"It's a good bunch of blokes to be around. I love the comradery of the third grade comp. Everyone has a go, but it's always pretty good spirits," he said.
"I'll see how the body holds up, but touch wood I'll be back."
