Georgie Barrett is a woman of few words...so it's a good thing she let's her play on the footy field do the talking for her.
The halfback was once again selected for the Western Rams side set to compete in the Lisa Fialoa Cup later this year, after competing in the 2022 competition as well.
"It was good to play against Sydney teams up there," she said of last year's performance.
"It was also good to see what it's like playing at more of an elite level."
Barrett was one of seven Orange Vipers to make the cut, with the 16-year-old hopeful that familiarity on the field can translate to points on the scoreboard.
"There's a lot of girls that we already know through league tag, so we know everyone quite well already and how everyone plays," Barrett said.
"That also helps with running everyone through the plays and through warmups."
With team training set to begin this weekend, Barrett is confident they've got the side to show Sydney what they're made of.
"I want to prove that us country girls can play as well and that we compete with them," she said.
"There were a lot more girls there this time than last year. It's good that there's a lot more girls getting involved."
On the note of being involved, Barrett was one of about 30 girls who took part in a training session hosted by the Sydney Roosters Tarsha Gale coaches and players in January.
Although she might be "happy to do her thing" on the field, Barrett certainly has aspirations of higher honours.
"A few of us girls have already gone down to Sydney and started training with the Roosters, so it's good that they came down here to look at a few more girls," she said.
"I'm happy to do my thing and see how it goes, but I'd definitely like to play NRLW one day."
The Vipers selected in the team were Annabel Harrison, Freya Bryant, Georgie Barrett, Gracie Canham, Keeley Holmes, Lily Stubbs and Paige Bohringer.
Western will play their first game of the competition in just a few weeks.
The Lisa Fiaola Cup was first held last season to give girls across the state a pathway between the 17s and the Tarsha Gale Cup, which is the state-wide women's under 19s competition.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
