NRL and NRLW clubs are awake.
They're awake to the talent in the Central West.
Penrith's presence is well known, the Dragons have players on its list and it's only inevitable for the Bulldogs to begin a strong recruitment drive.
For the past few years, the Sydney Roosters have joined the party and the club ramped up its relationship with the area on Wednesday (January 18) by hosting a coaching session with 30 of the most talented female juniors from Western division.
Roosters Tarsha Gale coach Blake Cavallaro said the presence of Western born and bred players in the club's system encouraged him to host the training session at Pride Park.
"Sydney Roosters are big at giving opportunities for girls across New South Wales," he said.
"We've had Taneka Todhunter who's come down from Dubbo ... to live down here and pursue her dreams in rugby league, Lily Baker from Orange would travel down every Friday night to play on Saturdays and they've both been part of the NRLW squad.
"I've been out here watching rugby league and I think the girls are really talented out here and I want to give girls an opportunity over the mountains to see exactly what the Sydney Roosters can offer and see there is some opportunities to play at that elite level."
When it comes to growth in rugby league, it's no secret the women's game has the most potential.
The Western Women's Rugby League competition has expanded exponentially to now have five grades with six teams in each.
Cavallaro identified the Central West as integral to perpetuating the growth of women's rugby league for his club.
"It's really important, we've got some girls we've identified that can potentially go on and play in our elite pathway," he said.
"We have Bec Prestwidge and Lily Bone (in our Tarsha Gale squad), there's probably about four girls from this area playing and training (with us) to hopefully pursue more opportunities in Sydney.
"The more opportunities we give country girls the better off we're going to be as a club."
The training session at Pride Park incorporated a range of drills that went from attack to defence before a video session to end the day.
Cavallaro said the day's activities were designed to give girls a taste at what being part of the Roosters could look like.
"Today was all about up-skilling and giving girls exposure ... the big thing I've noticed in the country is there are some tough girls and boys that do put their heart on their sleeve. We were just critiquing a few things and saying 'these are the decisions you can make in a game' ... if you get your fundamental skills right this is how you can adapt," he said.
"Like I said, the Sydney Roosters have been really invested to try and give girls outside the area more opportunities and more time.
"Today I saw a lot of talented girls and hopefully they see an opportunity with the Sydney Roosters and hopefully when trials come up or they get a phone call hopefully they come down to pursue their dreams."
Overall, the Tarsha Gale coach was impressed with what he saw, and sees an opportunity for a number of NRLW clubs to utilise the skills of players in the Central West.
"There's a lot of talent here and that's the thing, it's crazy to see how much talent is out here," he said.
"(There is an) opportunity out here for Sydney Roosters but (also) an opportunity for other clubs to say hey there's an opportunity in Sydney and hopefully these girls can take it with both hands."
After a successful session, the Tarsha Gale premiership winning coach confirmed he will look into hosting further events for Western women, potentially in an annual capacity.
The Roosters also confirmed a boys session will be held in April.
"We've had a couple (Central West) boys come down and be part of our academy and development programs, there's an opportunity to give exposure of what we do in our pathway program. We're very unique in that we've got a small region in the Eastern Suburbs area but we want to make sure (we make the most of) any opportunity that can arise," Cavallaro said.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
