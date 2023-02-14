Although Lily Stubbs is no stranger to a Rams selection, the second-rower wasn't taking anything for granted during the most recent Western trials.
With more than 40 girls vying for only 22 spots in the Lisa Fialoa Cup team, the Orange Viper knew she had her work cut out for her, despite having made the team last season.
"I knew a lot of the new girls trialling this year had a lot of talent and that I had plenty of competition," she said.
"It was a very hot day and there were a lot of talented girls, so it was tough. I was very nervous to start off with because I'd seen that there was a lot of talent, but when I saw that I'd made the team I felt very privileged."
Stubbs was one of seven Vipers to make the under 17s side which will now take on NRL clubs' feeder teams at a carnival in April. It's that familiarity with her Orange teammates which she believes will put her in good stead for the Rams matches.
"I love it, I look forward to it every season," she said of playing with Vipers in the Western Women's Rugby League competition.
"It's a good culture out there and everyone is supportive of everyone."
Having already experienced what it's like to don the Western jersey, the James Sheahan Sheahan Catholic High School student knows just how important these Lisa Fialoa games can be be for a budding star's football career.
"It's tough playing those girls, but I gained a lot of experience playing down there and knowing what it's like," she said of the previous season.
"You got to take on all the girls who had been training for a longer period of time than we had and it was a very, very good experience."
Lily's mum, Kim Stubbs, couldn't have been be prouder of how her daughter had developed in the four years since taking up rugby league.
"The very first game we watched her was like 'wow, women's rugby league has really taken off," she said.
"It's great to watch, I probably enjoy it more than I do men's rugby league. Lily has done exceptionally well and we're really proud of her and how far she has come.
"There's a lot of juggling with shift work to get her to games, but we always make sure that someone can take her and support her."
With plenty of NRL club scouts expected to be in attendance for the Lisa Fialoa carnival, the 16-year-old is hoping to impress in a winning side.
"I would like to go further in the game," she said.
"But I've just got to try and get myself there."
The other Vipers selected in the team were Annabel Harrison, Freya Bryant, Georgie Barrett, Gracie Canham, Keeley Holmes and Paige Bohringer.
The Lisa Fiaola Cup was first held last season to give girls across the state a pathway between the 17s and the Tarsha Gale Cup, which is the state-wide women's under 19s competition.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
