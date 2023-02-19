22.3%.
That's the sharp increase of medals Orange managed to snare after a superb performance at the regional championships at Dubbo.
During last year's campaign, Orange Little Athletics had 76 competitors achieve medals however on this occasion it's risen to 93.
Among those medallists, 24 athletes will go on to the state championships in Sydney on March 18 and 19.
For Little Athletics coach Jeremy Wallace, the tally is an outstanding achievement for the club.
"It's huge for us, we've been working hard to build the club up and keep some improvements going," he said.
"We're up in registrations from 185 to 280 in a twelve month process and the results are on the back of that.
"There's been a lot of commitment from the committee to drive the standard up and keep the kids involved."
Wallace added the rise in members in the club has come off the back of getting active in the community.
"There's a good committee that's worked hard on it, got around to other sporting clubs and got the word out there to try and spread what we can build, how Little Athletics can help with their other sports and try to sell it from that aspect," he said.
While medals were one achievement for the club, the other was a stack of personal bests.
Along with that, two region three records were broken by Adelaide Pittis and Harry Brown in the 400m sprint.
Pittis finished with a 1:02:42 time in the girls under 13s category while Brown raced to 1:12:98 in the under 8s boys.
Wallace said the ambition is always there to break records.
"We're always talking about our goals, that's what keeps us going," he said.
"Our personal bests are always something we want to achieve, we work hard to go out on the track and perform well.
"There's a few that'll be potentially medalling there (at state championships)."
And as for personal best times, Wallace said we can expect more and more.
"There was a few there (at regionals) and down there in Sydney will be another opportunity to break them."
