It was operation shut down Elizabeth MacGregor, and with that came Vipers most complete performance of the season.
Heading into the under 16s Western Women Rugby League grand final, there was no doubting who the key player was for Woodbridge after MacGregor scored a hat-trick in the semi-final to deliver her side a spot in the decider.
But with that, Vipers had a plan, and as usual its two halves Georgie Barrett and Paige Bohringer were at the forefront with both players scoring hat-tricks in a 38-8 grand final victory.
As the sun shone with intent at Kennard Park, Wellington, the game was somewhat even early on with the score 16-4 at the break.
"The first half was tough," coach Jayce Barrett said.
But then the Vipers clicked into gear.
Try after try, the 16s showed why they were favourites going into the match after finishing five points ahead of second in the regular season.
Barrett said despite the scoreline, the game continued to be a battle until the very end.
"The second half sounds like we ran away with it but it was still tough, the heat knocked both teams around," he said.
"We controlled the game a lot better than previous weeks."
For a number of the Vipers squad, the win on Saturday (December 3) marked their second grand final victory in one year after the 15s were victorious earlier this summer.
As expected there was plenty of elation at full-time.
"The girls were pumped at the end, they all played really well," Barrett added.
To go with Barrett's hat-trick in the grand final, the half was awarded player of the match and best and fairest for the competition.
For this Vipers side, a dynasty may follow with the potential for this squad to remain together for at least two years.
Many are already a part of NRLW club systems but will look to continue their development at Vipers as the Western Women's Rugby League competition continues on.
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Central Western Daily website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.