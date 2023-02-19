RUGBY Union is into its second Royal Hotel Bonnor Cup final in three seasons, as it claimed victory against city-rivals ORC at Orange's Wade Park on Friday night.
Ryan Peacock's men won the toss and elected to bat, with Sam Macpherson scoring an impressive 67 as opener.
Tanvir Singh (14), Brad Glasson (23) and Jameel Qureshi (10) were the only other batsmen to hit double-figure scores, with Macpherson's half century crucial to the Bulldogs' 28-run success over ORC.
"He's one of the most dangerous blokes in the short form, so it was good to see him put a few away."
Rugby's success against ORC on Friday night paved the way to further joy against the same club on Saturday, as the Bulldogs took a 352-run lead on the opening day of the Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket (BOIDC) clash at George Park 1.
"I think getting the win against ORC on Friday really helped us going into Saturday as well," Peacock said.
"We had a pretty complete performance on Friday night.
"It's good for us to put ourselves in a good position to win a trophy, which is always a good thing."
Jacob Ryan (2-27) and Wayne Sellers (2-11) were the pick of the bowlers for ORC, taking two wickets each, while Ben Cant hit an impressive 62 to open the batting for the Tigers, but only one other teammate (Hugh Parsons, 14) managed to hit double digits.
Bailey Edmunds snagged an impressive five-for for the Bulldogs, restricting the Tigers to 115.
The dream of an all-Bathurst decider is still on the cards, with City Colts set to lock horns with Cavaliers on Friday, February 24, at Wade Park.
Rugby's win in the Bonnor Cup semi-final continues Bathurst clubs' excellent run of form in the Orange District Cricket Association-organised competition.
A Bathurst team has won the competition in four of the last five seasons and the past five finals have always finished a Bathurst team.
Centennials Bulls beat Bathurst City in 2018 decider, before St Pat's Old Boys overcame Orange City the following season.
Saints were unable to go back-to-back in 2020, falling to Cavaliers, before Rugby Union claimed the 2021 title against Orange City.
St Pat's Old Boys are the reigning champions, having defeated Cavaliers in 2022.
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Central Western Daily website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.