In Beverley Hills Cop II, Detective Axel Foley said he's going deep, deep undercover.
And just like Foley, we're batting deeper than deep in the latest edition of team of the week.
Four centuries made it easy to select this side, with some bowlers doing the work in other matches.
So let's get in to it.
Essentially hopping around on one leg, Joey Coughlan wound back the clock with a special century against Orange City.
It had been 40 months since his last BOIDC ton, scoring it against Rugby Union in 2019.
With 105 on the board, Coughlan helped CYMS get to 306 for the day putting them in a commanding position next weekend.
Two openers, two centuries.
Taylor was at his best against ORC, a side famed for its quality bowling line up.
However, that was nowhere to be seen as the opener whacked 101 in a brilliant performance.
Rare to ever see the Cavaliers skipper not opening the batting but with the two hundreds at the top, he had to slide down.
One of the best wicket-keeper batsman in the competition, Corben's return to form led him to 72 off 61 balls in an aggressive innings against Centrals.
The other centurion in this side, Peacock joined Taylor at first drop, with the two combining for a 189-run stand.
Rugby's leading batsman continued on after the dismissal before he was out for an incredible 134 as the side pushed on to be 5/352 at the end of the day.
Upon first edition, we were played like a fool by PlayHQ, but in fact the City Colts captain did get to his century.
A declaration came just after Gardner's milestone and the skipper is hitting a sweet spot of form late in the season.
A lesson in quick singles and running between the wickets from the CYMS middle order batsman.
That's what Neil served up against Orange City, scoring 66 off 84 balls with only six boundaries in that innings.
It's been a while but Qureshi is back in team of the week!
After watching Taylor and Peacock bash around ORC, the all-rounder wanted a piece of the action too, scoring 56 to lead his side to a strong finish.
The first of a number of Cavaliers bowlers to make this side.
Thomas helped his side roll straight through to Centrals with 2/26 from 6 overs, but despite a solid performance his figures weren't even close to being the best on the day.
Buckley's figures weren't best on the day either, but he played his role to perfection.
Opening the bowling and securing 2/13 from nine overs, Buckley was impossible to get away for the Centrals batsmen.
And now we have the star bowler of the week.
It's hard to imagine how Fairley has manged to spend most of the season in second grade after some superb showing in the top class.
His 6/23 from 14.1 overs on Saturday was easily his best performance of the year as Cavaliers rolled through a Centrals side that could only muster 102.
A long day for the City boys, but Skelly toiled hard.
With constant change ups, CYMS found it hard to stop his wickets flowing, although they were able to tap a few runs off him with the off-spinner finishing with 5/101 from 22.2 overs.
Skelly's delivery to dismiss opening batsman Will Oldham would've went down as ball of the day, as he ripped one past his defence to hit the top of off-stump.
Team of the week leaderboard:
Six appearances - Jameel Qureshi.
Five - Cooper Brien, David Rogerson, Ed Morrish, Connor Slattery.
Four - Clint Moxon, Cameron Laird, Hugh Parsons, Mac Webster, Henry Shoemark, David Henderson, Matt Corben.
Three - Andrew Brown, Bailey Ferguson, Hugh Middleton, Tait Borgstahl, Oliver Newton, Josh Toole, Matthew Holmes, Thomas Belmonte, Tim McKinnon, Matt Fearnley, Sam Macpherson, Josh Coyte, Lachlan Skelly, Kyle Buckley, Dave Neil, Joey Coughlan, Joel Thomas, Stephen Fairley, Russell Gardner.
Two - Jacob Ryan, Al Dhatt, Tynan Southcombe, Will Oldham, Cooper Stephen, Adam Ryan, Charlie Tink, Rory Daburger, Yousuf Qureshi, Ryan Peacock.
One - Wes Lummis, Daryl Kennewell, Brett Causer, Fletcher Rose, Flynn Taylor, Nathan Rosser, Michael Tobin, Brad Glasson, Imran Qureshi, Daniel Burchmore, Derryn Clayton, Angus Norton, Stuart Pullar, Adam Shepherd, Peter Gott, Oliver Simpson, Michael Hutchinson, Bailey Brien, Hugh Le Lievre, Mitch Taylor, Jay Webber, Rowan Dray, Kyle Nonnenmacher, Lachlan Wykes, Blake Kreuzberger, Daniel Casey, Tanvir Singh, Matt Stephen, Hayden Goodsell, Campbell Baker, Cohen Schubert, Shaun Grenfell, Hugh Taylor.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
