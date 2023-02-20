Central Western Daily
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Western Rams under 16s suffer 34-16 loss to Monaro Rams

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated February 20 2023 - 3:00pm, first published 2:38pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Western Rams under 16s suffered defeat to Monaro Colts on Sunday. Picture by SM Photography.

A DEVASTATING opening 13 minutes from Monaro Colts has proved the difference in Western Rams' under 16s defeat in Canberra on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist at Western Advocate, Bathurst

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.