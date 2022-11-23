The Lords Place overhaul is beginning to take shape, with almost all new trees now on site.
Of the 22 Red Ash and Field Maples planned, 18 had been planted and two were awaiting installation by lunchtime Wednesday.
Paired at regular intervals, these appear to range in height from about two metres to about four metres.
At least eight parking spaces have also reopened as bollards and safety fencing are pulled down.
The number of spots set to be permanently lost increased from 23 to 25 in recent days, however it appears this has since been rectified.
When complete, the revamp will comprise widened footpaths, 'alfresco' dining areas, lighting installations, concrete furniture, and new 'golden balls.'
Work is scheduled to pause at the end of this month to limit disruptions over the Christmas period. It will recommence next year.
Teams have worked around the clock for the last month to install underground tree pits, but relentless rain has complicated the process.
Orange City Council has been contacted for more information on the project's status. This story will be updated if it becomes available.
Removal of seven existing trees in October drew controversy from some business owners, who said they were caught off-guard by the timing and not adequately consulted.
The new saplings were delivered to Orange several days later. They were stored at the rear of Wade Park prior to installation.
Council says the new layout will promote healthier growth and reduce the chance of root growth causing road damage.
Total costs for the renovation are estimated at about $1.4 million; Comprising a $500,000 NSW state government grant and $900,000 in council funding.
