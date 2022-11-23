Central Western Daily
GALLERY: Final trees erected for Lords Place revamp in Orange

William Davis
William Davis
Updated November 23 2022 - 5:02pm, first published 3:00pm
The new Red Ash and Field Maple trees installed at Lords Place, Orange.

The Lords Place overhaul is beginning to take shape, with almost all new trees now on site.

