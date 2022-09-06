PAYING to use the Ophir car park and more efficient use of parking spaces are recommendations put forward by global technical services company GHD to negate the loss 23 spaces proposed as part of the Lords Place south upgrade.
At Tuesday night's meeting, Orange City Council voted to move forward with the controversial upgrade by placing the FutureCity proposal for the the block of Lords Place between Summer and Kite Streets on exhibition for 21 days.
The project will be funded in part by a $500,000 State government grant as part of Streets as Shared Spaces trial while $900,000 has also been committed in the council budget.
The issue was deferred at the Council meeting three week ago with councillors asking for a more detailed report on parking in the area, and the plan's impact on traffic in the central business district.
In its report, GHD suggests a more efficient use of car parking in the CBD will comfortably mitigate the 23 spaces to be given over to decking, wider footpaths and al fresco dining as part of a trial on the Lords Place south block.
It also suggests introducing two-hour time restricted parking at the Ophir Car Park in the bays with direct frontage to Kite Street and Lords Place, which is 38 spaces including two spaces for the mobility impaired.
The remainder of the Ophir Car Park, 179 spaces, should also be charged for all day parking.
The Ophir Car Park was made fee-free as a response to COVID 19.
However, it is priced in the fees and charges for 2022/23 at $3 a day. Monthly and three-monthly vouchers are available at $44.50 and $133.50 respectively, which are discounted rates to encourage usage.
GHD's study states the CBD has around 600 unlimited parking spaces within a five minute walk.
It supports introducing quarter and half hour limits in various areas and better line marking in not only Lords Place south but the area around it.
The changes are designed to establish a parking regime based on zones that complement the usage patterns of residents and visitors of Lords Place.
The Lords Place South Upgrade plan will only be on display for 21 days as opposed to the usual 28 in a bid to expediate the project, for which the government grant has a time constraint.
Other suggestions in the GHD report include promoting unlimited all-day parking within a 10 minute walk to CBD in streets surrounding the CBD.
The report also suggested a future option could be centre median parking.
Earlier in the meeting Chief Inspector Peter Atkins from Orange Police addressed the council in open forum ahead of next Tuesday's community crime meeting.
Insp Atkins said the recent spate of antisocial behaviour in the CBD had improved in the last week.
He explained the Orange Local Government Area in the last in NSW to use the Parental Responsibility Act, which allows police to take at-risk youth home and he was hoping that could be continued despite being abandoned elsewhere.
Prostate Cancer group chair Charles Everett also spoke on prostate cancer, telling the meeting nine men die every day in Australia from the disease.
Neighbour Ian Carter spoke against a development application for a dwelling at 61B Moulder Street based on heritage grounds, while Source Architects' Sally Sutherland defended the plan on behalf of the owners.
The DA had been refused in 2017.
Council staff had recommended the DA be approved however Cr Kevin Duffy moved it be deferred for a site inspection which will go ahead.
Park Road property owner Jenny Somerset raised concerns about an easement proposed for development at 26 Lysterfield Road, which would go through her property.
It was later explained to councillors that Ms Somerset was not obliged to allow an easement to be constructed through her property.
Resident Richard Thomas also spoke on traffic concerns and pedestrian safety at the intersection of Hamer Street with Byng Street. He reiterated residents solution to make Hamer Street one way, heading souths from Byng Street to Summer Street.
Mr Thomas also said residents were frustrated by parking being taken up by parents and students from Orange High School and asked for a residents' parking scheme to be considered.
The recommendation from council staff was to place "No Stopping" signs in Hamer Street however Cr Jeff Whitton said he agreed the street should be one-way and asked the matter be deferred for a site inspection which was successful.
Cr Duffy agreed stating he "never had faith in the traffic committee" which he felt was undermanned and should have more stakeholders involved.
"I have every faith in the traffic committee," Cr Whitton said in closing.
Council waived the hiring costs of the Orange Function Centre for the 2022 Orange Careers Expo, which is in-kind support of approximately $1400, or three years.
Council also agreed to a request for $10,000 in funding for the Orange Wine Festival to assist with its promotional costs.
Around $12,000 in small donations was also allocated to several community organisations however a request by Bletchington Softball Club for $1500 for its recruitment drive was refused, while a request for $2500 for the Orange Eight Day Games was deferred for clarification of what the money would be used for.
Cr Duffy's amended motion that Council promote the Central West police district community crime meeting using various means was also extended to include council making a representation to the NSW Attorney General and the applicable government department in a bid to maintain the integrity of the Parental Responsibility Act.
"We'll send a delegation down to speak to whoever we have to speak to," Cr Hamling said echoing Cr Whitton's emphasis on the importance of the act. Orange is the last LGA in the state to use the act according to Insp Peter Atkins, who addressed the meeting in forum.
Cr Mel McDonell's motion that Council investigates and choose a Ukrainian city with which to establish a Friendship City relationship was referred to the Sisters City committee.
There were no apologies at Tuesday night's meeting, Cr Tammy Greenhalgh attended via Zoom.
Kate Bowyer is a senior reporter at the Central Western Daily.
