Tree change: New saplings arrive at Lords Place

The first new trees have arrived at Lords Place.
Three saplings were planted on the street's east side by 3pm, Monday: Two circa-four metre Red Ashs and a smaller Field Maple.
Council plans show a further 19 trees are due before the end of November, when work will pause for the Christmas break.
Teams have worked around the clock for the last month to install underground pits, but relentless rain has complicated the process.
Orange City Council has been contacted for more information on the project's status. This story will be updated with the response.
The new trees were delivered to Orange in late October, and have been stored at the rear of Wade Park since.
The Lords Place revamp will comprise widened footpaths, 'alfresco' dining areas, lighting installations, concrete furniture, and new 'golden balls.'
Removal of seven existing trees in October drew controversy, with business owners saying they had been caught off-guard by the timing and were not adequately consulted.
Costs of the renovation are estimated at about $1.4 million; Comprising a $500,000 federal government grant and $900,000 in council funding.
