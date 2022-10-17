Central Western Daily

Loucinda and Garry O'Brien speak of son's premature birth

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
Updated October 17 2022 - 1:45am, first published 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Garry and Loucinda O'Brien have spoken out after their son Heny's premature birth. Picture by Riley Krause.

When Henry O'Brien was born at 24 weeks, he weighed just 560 grams and measured less than the length of a 30cm ruler.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riley Krause

Riley Krause

Senior Journalist

I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.