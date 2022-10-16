CENTRAL Western Daily photographers Jude Keogh, Lachlan Harper and Carla Freedman were busy in recent days, snapping away across the city.
On Thursday, Lachlan was at Duntryleague for an Ionian Club fundraiser.
On Friday, Jude was at The Carriers Arms Hotel for the Barnies FC presentation night. She then went along to the Ex-Services Club to catch people registering for the Lonely Mountain Ultra, a trail running festival.
On Friday, Jude also went to The Wedding Singer, a performance by Orange Theatre Company.
On Saturday, Jude was at The SkyBar, at Borrodell Wines. Jude also went to the Oriana for a Santa Maria 50th reunion. She then went to the Ex-Services Club for a Master Builder Association awards night.
On Sunday, Carla was at Philip Shaw wines to catch people enjoying their Sunday afternoon.
Carla also went to Cook Park, which was full of people making the most of their weekend.
