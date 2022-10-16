Central Western Daily
Our Places

Orange bypassed as colour city fails to attract attention of Premier Dominic Perrottet

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
October 16 2022 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dominic Perrottet is yet to visit Orange after a year as Premier.

He's made several visits to the Central West but NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet's GPS seems to be taking him everywhere but Orange, an area quickly developing as a political black hole for the coalition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dominic Unwin

Dominic Unwin

Journalist

Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.