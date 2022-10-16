When he's not working in Cabonne or on jobs at Cadia mine, Jackson Gersbach can usually be seen on the paddock as front rower for Orange Hawks during footy season, or getting stuck in with TAFE studies at the Orange campus.
Outside of the above, he's been busy taking out the Macquarie Regional Competition, which recently secured him a spot in Melbourne, for the 2023 WorldSkills Australia National Championships.
Dubbed first place in fabrication and runner-up in the welding category, the 19-year-old from Molong is "feeling pretty stoked" about his latest achievements.
Which, bizarrely yet impressively, also aligned identically with one of the people he looks up to the most.
"My older brother [Harrison Gersbach] placed exactly the same in both categories in 2017, which we thought was pretty funny," Jackson Gersbach said.
"It was always a goal to win the same category, and a bit of healthy competition between siblings never gets old."
A third-year apprentice welder with SRD Welding & Maintenance, Mr Gersbach enrolled at TAFE during the peak of COVID, leaving halfway through Year 12 to get a head start on his welding career.
Putting in a good word in to his current employer, his brother recommended him for SRD's newest apprentice, where he'd also completed his apprenticeship.
It was always a goal to win the same category, and a bit of healthy competition between siblings never gets old.- Jackson Gersbach on brother Harrison Gersbach's 2017 win
"I really enjoy where I am, because it's a great place to work, so the plan for now is to keep going with what I'm doing at SRD," Jackson said.
"And credit to Sam and Jacqui [Duncan] for the good work culture they've created with their business, and for giving me a good opportunity to go and compete."
With some new tools and a card to congratulate the young welder's accomplishments, he said his employers were "pretty proud" to see he'd pinned the big win.
Which, Sam and Jacqueline Duncan echoed, describing the apprentice as "hardworking" and "humble", with a nature that's been nothing but an added bonus to their business.
"We're both pretty grateful that his skills are being put on show, because Jackson's usually quite humble and modest, and not one to tell people how good he is at things," Mrs Duncan said.
"So, this is an opportunity for people to see just how talented and dedicated he truly is, and that's pretty special.
"It's a positive reflection on our business, for sure, but we're mostly proud for his sake on a personal level; because it's a well-earned reflection of who he is as a person, and as a worker."
With a second brother in their midst, the Duncans said they "wish they could have a steady flow of Gersbachs" for the rest of time.
The couple also paid tribute to the both of the brothers, and the values they've been raised with.
"Just as Harry was, Jackson is a hard-working and dedicated kid, which is an absolute credit to his family," Mrs Duncan said.
"They've clearly set the standard for them in their earlier years, and that's evident to us when they join our workforce as teenagers, so their mum and dad deserve credit for raising such genuine, well-mannered and hard-working children.
"We do feel so lucky and grateful to have Jackson with us; he's an absolute pleasure to have in a work environment."
Their mum and dad deserve credit for raising such genuine, well-mannered and hard-working children.- SRD owner, Jacqui Duncan on Gersbach brothers' upbringing
With the WorldSkills Australia National Championships set for next year, the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre will boast the country's best apprentice welders.
They'll go head-to-head to win a spot in the international competition, which will be held in France in 2024, with working to time-sensitive constraints in high-pressure environments, a theme across the board.
Which, is why Sam Duncan feels that the young welder's biggest threat to his upcoming competitors, will be his cool and collected nature.
"Jackson's extremely calm in his nature and his approach to work, where he doesn't panic or stress about things," Mr Duncan said.
"He's naturally got this quality as a person in general, so I think it'll be one of his biggest advantages, and a serve as a huge benefit in the competition."
For Jackson, he said it "still hasn't sunk it" that he's taken out regionals, though, he feels it will probably register when he's physically in the big Melbourne arena.
He said his brother tells him the environment is "pretty flash", with your own bay to deck out with "top of the range" equipment.
While working to a narrow timeline was again be a different experience for Mr Gersbach, he said he'd still "100 per cent recommend" the comp for emerging welders to give a crack, as it's given him some invaluable experiences. already.
Jackson's extremely calm in his nature and his approach to work ... it'll be one of his biggest advantages.- SRD owner, Sam Duncan on Melbourne competition
"Fabrication is definitely my favourite side of trade, because I like working stuff out and putting it into play, and then seeing the end result; that's really rewarding," he said.
"And you're definitely under a lot of pressure working to a timeline, but it's a good experience and I've learned from it; even with skills improving in the lead-up to the [regional] competition, because you're practicing in that time, as well.
"It's a really good thing to do, a good thing to have on your resume, and you get to gain a lot of knowledge."
Which he knows not just from hearing about it second-hand, but from experiencing it first-hand now, too.
Though, Mr Gersbach didn't leave out the admiration he has for his brother, regardless of any comical rivalry.
"I didn't want to lose, because then my brother would've had bragging rights, and I couldn't have that," he said with laughter.
"We're in the same trade, and he's really good at what he does, so I do strive to be as good as he is.
"But, Harry's definitely someone I look up to, for sure. He's my older brother; I've always looked up to him."
To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.