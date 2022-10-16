Central Western Daily
Molong apprentice welder Jackson Gersbach wins spot in WorldSkills Australia National Championships

By Emily Gobourg
October 16 2022 - 12:00am
Molong's apprentice welder with SRD, Jackson Gersbach secures top places in Macquarie Regional Competition, now set to compete in the WorldSkills Australia National Championships. Picture by Carla Freedman.

When he's not working in Cabonne or on jobs at Cadia mine, Jackson Gersbach can usually be seen on the paddock as front rower for Orange Hawks during footy season, or getting stuck in with TAFE studies at the Orange campus.

Emily Gobourg

Journalist

Local News

