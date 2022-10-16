Central Western Daily
Court

Darren Ostini leaves Orange court with custodial sentence and orders to pay $12,500

By Court Reporter
Updated October 16 2022 - 9:29pm, first published 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The man claimed $500 from a mouse plague support grant.

A scrap metal dealer has been ordered to pay $12,500 after obtaining funds through a false mouse plague rebate and Micro Business Support Grant.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.