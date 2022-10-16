Central Western Daily
Woman convicted of common assault and breach of ADVO after she threw egg at husband during fight

Jay-Anna Mobbs
Jay-Anna Mobbs
Updated October 16 2022 - 10:14am, first published 7:30am
Hard boiled eggs. File picture.

A casual primary school teacher who smashed a hard-boiled egg in her husband's face during an argument about kitchen tongs has fronted court.

