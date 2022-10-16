It'll be fresh faces galore for Orange CYMS next year in the Peter McDonald Premiership, but one thing's for sure, if the effort isn't there you're not impressing its new captain-coach Ethan Mckellar.
Preliminary finalists in this year's competition, CYMS will be without at least three players for the whole season with the possibility of more.
Ethan Bereyne will be captain-coaching Orange United Warriors, Daniel Mortimer retired and Alex McMillan has moved to Newcastle. Starting university at Newcastle, Liam Kennedy may also be out while Nick Murphy will feature for Penrith Panthers in SG Ball.
With a significant list of outs, Mckellar believes halfback is the spot he's most keen to fill.
"We'll look outside a little bit, I think we've got a lot of potential within our juniors, we've got the basis of blokes there but there's probably a few key positional areas we need to look to," he said.
"With Dan gone, halfback is probably a position we're looking for, other than that I'm happy with what we've got."
But with the potential for incoming signings, Mckellar assured effort will go a long way towards selection over reputation.
"It's going to be about effort, if someone signs for a certain amount a game they're not automatically going to be in the side, it's going to be about who's performing at training and giving effort," he said.
"If I see someone and people say they wouldn't put him in there, but I see he's having a crack then he'll get that shot."
Mckellar's appointment to the role of captain-coach came in late September after Mortimer's three-year reign came to an end.
The hard-working prop believes it's the right timing in his career as he looks to seek out the next challenge.
"I was pretty chuffed about it and it was something I always wanted to do ... when they gave me the thumbs up I was over the moon," he said.
"I'm always someone that's up for a challenge and change, footy's something I've been doing since I was 10 years old and I'm always looking for the next step, I thought coaching would be that next step."
Having been part of the Western Rams system, played representative football in Papua New Guinea and spent a season under an NRL premiership winner in Mortimer, Mckellar has a country rugby league resume that'd be the envy of many.
From that, there's been plenty of coaching advice and the 25-year-old said it's the simplicity's around football that he's taken on board.
"I've learnt bits and pieces from everyone and have been very privileged to have numerous coaches over the years," he said.
"It's all about being adaptable to your surroundings and effort areas and I think that's what next year's going to bring, we've lost a few people but I always want it to be about effort.
"I'm just about keeping it simple, play my game, and teach what I've learnt over the years if it can be taught.
"A lot of the first graders have played over the years and they don't need to be told much, it's just going to be about leading them and putting them in the right direction."
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.