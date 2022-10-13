Central Western Daily
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Bruce Cousins will be doing his best to prepare the Wade Park wicket for the Orange cricket season

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
Updated October 13 2022 - 4:09am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bruce Cousins will be working tirelessly to make sure Wade Park is ready for cricket season as soon as possible. Picture by Riley Krause.

Bruce Cousins has been the Wade Park curator for "donkey's years", but 2022 may just be the wettest pre-season he has ever dealt with.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riley Krause

Riley Krause

Senior Journalist

I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.