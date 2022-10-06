Central Western Daily
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Round one of Bathurst and Orange Inter-district cricket competition washed out

Lachlan Harper
By Lachlan Harper
Updated October 6 2022 - 2:48am, first published 2:36am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cavaliers were scheduled to play Orange City on the weekend. Picture by Jude Keogh

First grade cricketers around Orange and Bathurst, you still have time to knock in your bat.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lachlan Harper

Lachlan Harper

Journalist

Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.