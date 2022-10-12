It's not often you hear a farmer praying for no rain but that's exactly the position orchardist Guy Gaeta has found himself in.
The well-known cherry and apple grower said he's spent thousands on fungicides with his trees enduring one of the wettest winters on record.
Mr Gaeta told the Central Western Daily the deluge was providing farmers like him with a mountain of challenges.
"We've had a lot of rain, I've even stopped measuring it," he said.
"It's challenging, from driving around in a tractor with a spray cart you just sink in places. Because of all the rain we've had to do a lot of fungicide sprays because of all the bacteria in the air.
"I'd like to see a coupe weeks of really dry weather. But you even look at people trying to plant oats and wheat they can't plant it. It's a disaster.
"It had just started to dry up enough to drive everywhere and the last week when we got to two inches that just topped it up again."
Mr Gaeta said the cost of protecting his trees has already chewed through a state government grant of $50,000, earned due to damage sustained from rain in 2021.
That and a limited opportunity for bees to pollinate in the wet weather have paved the season ahead with obstacles.
"Last year we ended with rain and with the cherries we lost most of them. Now this year we're starting with rain," he explained.
"The pollination has also been a problem. We worked out there's only been about three and a half days that the bees can work out of about 20 so we're just holding our fingers that there's enough pollination. It's been really challenging."
"Every farmer has spent thousands and thousands of dollars on fungicides. There's supposed to be more rain and we keep putting covers up but there are places in our orchard that look like pigs have been there. The tractor chops everything up, it's a heartache."
Despite the challenges, Mr Gaeta remains optimistic about the season and stressed that it could always be worse.
"Despite the doom and gloom, you're better off with rain. A few years ago we were watering in spring," he said.
"We've spread our risk. Even with the rain, when it's time to pick we might lose one variety but I remember once losing all seven varieties. Most farmers now spread it out.
"We're still optimistic about the district."
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0447071584.
