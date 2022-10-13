After a leap of faith, a 'bugger it' moment if you will, during COVID, Orange's James Mortimer made a decision to fulfill a new set of goals.
Well, he's done just that, with one of those targets including the Friday launch of his very own album, for the very first time.
Setting him apart from well-known brothers, Robbie, Tim, and Daniel Mortimer, the emerging solo artist is sticking with just his first and middle names for his stage title, with 'James Keith' set to drop his Life Is Good Today album in Orange on October 14.
What people can expect is a "positive bloke" to take centre stage with country/rock energy at the Orange CWA Hall, with James to boast some mellow and husky vocals; a sound borne after somewhat of a sport-related blessing in disguise.
"I moved to Sydney about 15 years ago to have a crack at professional footy, to chase a rugby league dream," he said.
"We kind of all wanted to follow in our father's footsteps, so my brother Dan went to Parramatta, and Tim and I ended up at Manly.
"One of the games, I ended up copping a hard whack in the neck, and I suppose you could say it ended up contributing to my sound, so it turns out there was some benefit from that footy elbow to the throat."
Still the lead guitarist for Robbie Mortimer's music, the 13 songs were originally written for and pitched to his brother, who ended up going with something in a different direction.
Fast-forwarding, James says he's "jumping out of his skin" with excitement for the "positive vibes" nestled amidst what is now his album.
Ironically, though, its creation was birthed from what James coins as "the darkest" point in his life to date.
"We separated a couple of years ago, and even though we're the absolute best of friends now, it was the darkest period of my life," he said, reflecting on his separation from then-wife Kim during the pandemic.
"I wasn't happy with who I was becoming, which led to a big re-evaluation of things for me, and a ton of self-reflecting.
"So, I wrote this album during that tough time in my life, which was after setting some goals and thinking 'bugger it'."
Along with some inspiration from Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl's autobiography, Nothing to Lose, the objectives revolved around two things.
Those targets were to reach a state of inner peace, and to strengthen his family ties.
"I didn't write the album to get famous or to get money, that's not me and it never has been," Mr Mortimer said.
"So, the goals were to write an album, and to have the best relationship with Kimmy and the [three] kids that I could have.
"And we've all come out swinging."
Outside of running his own landscape construction business in Sydney, James travels back to Orange almost every weekend, with this next return, an extra special one.
For gig-goers, his hopes are for people to focus on the positives in their lives, while also giving the crowd a taste of his own music persona.
"I'm focusing on the single 'Life is Good Today' not necessarily because it's my favourite track, but because it really showcases the best parts of my own style," he said.
"It's an introduction to me and my sound, with a guitar and piano solo, and it's about purely drawing possibility from anything you can find."
Lyrically, James sings about "having a beer with the old man" and homemade chicken pie, to waking up next to someone, and seeing smiles on the faces of your children.
"The key about it is just to live in the moment, because life is good today," he said.
"So, I'm hoping that people will be nodding their heads when they hear it, because I really just want others to get some of that good energy out of it.
"A song to sing along with and put the windows down; sounds that spread the love."
Orange CWA Hall will kick the gig off from 6pm until around 9:30pm, located in Orange's Robertson Park, on Lords Place on the corner of Byng Street.
The album was produced by Orange's Dotted Eight Studio, with the gig supported by local artist, Darren Smith.
James Keith band members are James Mortimer on lead vocals and lead guitar; Quinn Luxford on bass guitar and backing vocals; Luke Furbank on guitar and backing vocals; Albie Bevan on drums; and James Baker on keys.
To purchase tickets to the Life is Good Today album launch, head online to the events tab via the Mortimers Wines website.
