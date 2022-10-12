About $2 million worth of methylamphetamine has been seized as four people - including the brother of NSW Deputy Premier Paul Toole - were charged following a series of drug-related arrests in the Hunter and Central Coast.
Detectives involved with Strike Force Great arrested 38-year-old Joshua Toole and a 24-year-old woman following vehicle stops at Killarney Vale and Belmont shortly after 9am on Wednesday.
Afterwards, investigators executed search warrants in Belmont North, Nords Wharf and Wadalba, locating and seizing more than 2kg of methylamphetamine, with an estimated potential street value of $2 million, as well as $220,000 in cash.
At Belmont North, a 43-year-old man was taken into custody as a 42-year-old man was arrested at work in Wyong about 10.30am.
Mr Toole has been charged with supplying a large commercial quantity of a prohibited drug, knowingly directing the activities of a criminal group, participating in a criminal group contributing to criminal activity, and five counts of supplying prohibited drugs on an ongoing basis.
The 43-year-old Belmont North man has been charged with taking part in the supply of a commercial quantity of a prohibited drug, participating in a criminal group contributing to criminal activity, knowingly dealing with proceeds of crime with intent to conceal, and two counts each of possessing a prohibited drug and supplying an indictable quantity of a prohibited drug.
The 42-year-old Wadalba man has been charged with two counts of supplying a large commercial quantity of a prohibited drug, three counts of supplying prohibited drugs on an ongoing basis, and one count each of taking part in the supply of a large commercial quantity of a prohibited drug, supplying an indictable quantify of a prohibited drug, participating in a criminal group contributing to criminal activity, recklessly dealing with proceeds of crime, and possessing a prohibited drug.
All three were refused bail and will face court on Thursday.
The Killarney Vale woman has been charged with taking part in the supply of a large commercial quantity of a prohibited drug, and participating in a criminal group contributing to criminal activity.
Xavier started at The Border Mail in Albury-Wodonga in 2001, covering sport and general news before moving to the subs' desk. He was editor of his hometown masthead from 2016 to 2020 before swapping the Murray for Merewether. Sport lover. #GoPies #GoKnights
