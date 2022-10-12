The 42-year-old Wadalba man has been charged with two counts of supplying a large commercial quantity of a prohibited drug, three counts of supplying prohibited drugs on an ongoing basis, and one count each of taking part in the supply of a large commercial quantity of a prohibited drug, supplying an indictable quantify of a prohibited drug, participating in a criminal group contributing to criminal activity, recklessly dealing with proceeds of crime, and possessing a prohibited drug.

