The remarks made by the NSW Minister for Regional Road and Transport, Sam Farraway MLC labelling concerned residents as "keyboard warriors" is uncalled for, and in very poor taste.
Mr Farraway went on to say that residents should contact "if it's a local road, ring your local council and get them to get their local crews to fix potholes".
What does he think people have been trying to do?
I'm sure Cabonne council's email inbox has often been chock full with emails regarding the roads as well phone calls on the issue, and they are doing their very best to address the issue but there is only so much a local council can do due to the restraints of funding and resources, so that is why the state government must come to the table.
It's only natural that residents will raise their concerns and vent their frustration on social media.
Over the last several months many residents throughout Cabonne have spoken to me and shown me photos of the deteriorating state of the roads in their area and I feel the residents have a legitimate reason to be "keyboard warriors", as the minister so eloquently put it.
I would like to encourage Mr Farraway to go out amongst the Cabonne communities, speak to the people and see these roads for himself and then perhaps he may gain a greater understanding of situation, understand the frustration of the residents perhaps choose his words a little more carefully in future.
