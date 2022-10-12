Central Western Daily
Letters | Sam Farraway's 'keyboard warrior' quip tasteless, says Cabonne Shire resident

By Aaron Pearson
Updated October 13 2022 - 12:20am, first published October 12 2022 - 11:30pm
The remarks made by the NSW Minister for Regional Road and Transport, Sam Farraway MLC labelling concerned residents as "keyboard warriors" is uncalled for, and in very poor taste.

