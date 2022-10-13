Low-lying areas of the Forbes Central Business District, east Forbes and south Forbes have been advised to prepare to evacuate as the town braces for a major flood event.
The Bureau of Meteorology is predicting that the Lachlan River at Forbes Iron Bridge may exceed the major flood level (10.55 metres) late Thursday and may peak near 10.60 metres during Friday, with major flooding.
The NSW State Emergency Service is advising people in the low-lying areas of the following streets to prepare for evacuation:
Low-lying areas in the following East Forbes streets have been advised to prepare to evacuate:
Low-lying areas of the following west Forbes streets are also advised to prepare for evacuation:
NSW SES warns the situation may change quickly. They are monitoring and will update if the situation changes.
They urge you to:
The emergency evacuations come in the wake of a flood rescue in Forbes on Wednesday, with two women and four children rescued from floodwaters while traveling between Forbes and Young.
This is the second major flood in Forbes in 12 months, after the Lachlan River reached a similar level in November, 2021.
The Lachlan River peaked near 10.53 metres at Forbes' Iron Bridge on November 18, last year. That mark was just below the September 2016 flood level.
Flooding occurred around Lake Forbes at that 2021 event, too.
For emergency help in floods and storms, call the NSW State Emergency Service on 132 500. In life threatening situations, call Triple Zero (000) immediately.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.