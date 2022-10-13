Central Western Daily
Forbes floods, 2022: SES urges low-lying residential areas to prepare to evacuate

Updated October 13 2022 - 1:46am, first published 1:21am
Low-lying areas of the Forbes Central Business District, east Forbes and south Forbes have been advised to prepare to evacuate as the town braces for a major flood event.

