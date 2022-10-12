A woman who went to an Orange house to confront and assault another woman has faced court.
Gabrielle Joyce Von Einen, 31, of Margaret Street, pleaded guilty to entering a building with intent to commit an indictable offence and to common assault.
Although she was sentenced in Orange Local Court, Von Einen was prosecuted by a representative of the Director of Public Prosecutions, who usually run prosecutions in the District Court.
Von Einen's barrister Frances Lalic said the assault was not planned and Von Einen had good prospects of rehabilitation even though she had resumed taking drugs at the time of the offence.
"It wasn't her intention to go up there and commit an assault," she said.
"I'm instructed that while she had been drug free for some time, she relapsed into drug use."
Magistrate Christopher McRobert said he did not find that the offences crossed the custodial threshold.
According to information presented to the court Von Einen sent a message to the victim, who was a recent acquaintance, at 4pm November 6, 2021, and they began arguing over Facebook Messenger.
About 15 minutes later, the victim heard shouting and saw Von Einen and two other women outside the house.
The victim went outside and Von Einen punched her in the face and head five times.
The victim put her arms up to protect her head but did not try and hit Von Einen back as the scuffle moved into the hallway of the house.
I'm instructed that while she had been drug free for some time, she relapsed into drug use.- Barrister Frances Lalic
Two men, who were also inside the house, then intervened and told the other two women to get out and that there were kids inside the house.
The other two women left the house and then one of the men grabbed Von Einen and pulled her away from the victim.
Von Einen joined the other two women outside and the three of them stood there for several minutes before going to another address. However Von Einen left her phone inside the hallway during the assault.
After they left the people at the house contacted the police.
While the police were getting a statement from the victim, one of the other women went to the house and asked for Von Einen's phone.
The police told her the phone had been seized as evidence and the victim confirmed the woman was one of the three who entered her house.
Police arrested all three women who went to the house and Von Einen was charged with entering a dwelling with intent to commit an indictable offence and common assault.
Mr McRobert convicted Von Einen and placed her on two concurrent 12-month Community Correction Orders that will require her to abstain from drugs.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.