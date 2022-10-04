Central Western Daily
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Cameron Greenhalgh steps down as coach of Forbes Magpies

Nick Guthrie
By Nick Guthrie
Updated October 4 2022 - 11:12pm, first published 11:07pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Greenhalgh has confirmed he won't continue on as Forbes Magpies coach after the side to the 2022 Peter McDonald Premiership title (inset).

Cameron Greenhalgh, the mastermind behind so much of the Forbes Magpies' success in the past decade, has confirmed he won't be in the coach's role in 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Guthrie

Nick Guthrie

Senior journalist

I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.