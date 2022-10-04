Nobody was more relieved than Phoebe Litchfield after the teenager notched her maiden WNCL century over the weekend.
Her knock of 107 came off just 105 balls and was part of a huge 195-run stand with fellow centurion Tahlia Wilson, which was the third largest ever in NSW Breakers history.
Her somewhat subdued celebration - a simple wave to the crowd and a hug with Wilson - was at least somewhat a signal that the weight of expectation had been lifted from the Orange teenager's shoulders.
"Making a century in first class cricket has been my goal for a couple of seasons now and to finally achieve it is a great feeling," she told the Central Western Daily.
"It gives me a sense of confidence and belief that I can actually do it now and hopefully I can replicate it more often."
Litchfield - who received the player of the match award - was caught at mid-off soon after notching three figures, but the team total of 7-302 proved enough to get the job done as Western Australia were bowled out for 244.
Litchfield, just like her fellow Breakers teammates, got off to a sluggish start to the season. The 19-year-old put together decent starts in the three matches prior to her breakthrough 100 - scores of 16, 42 and 22 - but NSW had just one win to show from those games.
"As a team we have struggled with the bat in the first three games of WNCL," Litchfield added.
"So to have both Tahlia and I go big, gives the team confidence and something to defend with the ball."
Litchfield recently made the move to Sydney permanent in an effort to further her career as well as pursue a Bachelor of Communication at UTS.
The move was aided by a $10,000 grant, courtesy of the Cricket NSW Foundation, which was awarded to Litchfield and Jade Allen. The grant is set aside for young country cricketers who aspire to achieve a great career on and off the field.
After her century, many are tipping Litchfield to get a call-up to the Australian squad in the near future, with the teenager already having represented Australia A.
But Litchfield is trying to block out the noise and score as many runs as possible for her club and state.
"It crosses my mind of course," she said of one day playing for the green and gold.
"But with the strength of the Australian top order and the next tier of domestic players at the moment, I'm focused more on how I can score lots of runs for NSW and the Sydney Thunder."
Fans of Litchfield and the Breakers living in Orange will even get the chance to see the stars in the flesh this season. The NSW side will play two games against the ACT at Wade Park next year - on February 10 and 12 - with Litchfield excited to show out in front of the city she grew up in.
"I'm so excited for it," Litchfield said.
"We'll probably get a bigger crowd than we do in Sydney, just because it's Orange and they get around their sport. I'm really excited to hopefully get a big crowd out for both days and play in front of my home crowd."
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
