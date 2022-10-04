Right before the NRL grand final, you wouldn't expect junior rugby league to be the biggest news to break.
But there it was, sitting in the headlines, as New South Wales Rugby League's (NSWRL) plans for changes to junior rugby league were revealed.
The biggest takeout is the reported idea to abolish competitive games until the age of 13, while also banning tackling until midway through the under 7s.
Information regarding these changes has not been officially received by NSWRL clubs but are likely to be sent out in the next fortnight.
In Group 10 junior rugby league, under 11s is currently the first year of competitive football while tackling comes in midway through under 6s. Last season saw the first half of under 6s played under the TackleReady program. This program involved a non-contact version of the game where participants grab tags attached with velcro to a player's shorts which completes a tackle.
Bloomfield Tigers president Jason Greenhalgh believes TackleReady served a purpose in the 6s but it may be too far pushing it up an age group.
"It has merits for the younger age groups, under 7s is probably a bit of overkill, that's my personal opinion," he said.
"We've got options in the sporting world for kids to play (non-contact sport), their parents choose to register them for tackle because that's what they play. There's touch football ... to accommodate that non-tackle option."
Greenhalgh, who coached Bloomfield's premiership winning under 16s side this year, did add that the TackleReady program has a number of positives.
"I even took back a couple of things back to my 16s this year, there is some good things in this program," he said.
Orange CYMS junior rugby league president Craig Piper was of a similar opinion that the rule doesn't need to change.
"I don't see why there's a need to change what we did this year," he said.
"The kids are only small so the contact is minimal for tackle, you're not seeing kids getting hurt because the collisions just aren't happening."
While the changes to defence is a contentious issue, competitive football moving to under 13s in the future was the biggest concern for both presidents.
While Group 10 isn't competitive until under 11s, that rule doesn't apply to all organisations, with under 6s, 7s and 8s the compulsory age group for non-competitive rugby league. The changes will be a staggered approach with under 13s to be non-competitive by 2026.
The reason behind the decision is to improve retention levels in the sport but Piper doesn't believe that will happen.
"My view is it won't help with anything they want to achieve, if anything it'd encourage less people to play in those years which won't help the real problem in the game which is keeping kids involved from 14s, 15s and 16s. That's where we see the drop in numbers, not the modified age groups," he said.
In Group 10 junior rugby league, travelling for games starts at under 10s, and the CYMS president added that once hitting the road becomes part of sport there should be some sort of result.
"10s should still be competitive in my eyes, once you get out of mini football, you get to under 10s and once you start travelling I think you should start playing finals," he said.
"You'll find there's a few extra forfeits that happen later in the year from travel."
Greenhalgh also subscribed to the idea that travelling should include a result and backed up Piper's claims about forfeits in the under 10s age group.
Reportedly part of the reason behind the move is also to reduce pressure from parents that exists when teams are playing for points but the Bloomfield president believes once they've reached a certain age, people are keeping score.
"In Sydney metro they play competitively at 8s and 9s which I think is too young, 11s is a fair age group, by then everyone knows who scored tries and who won the game," he said.
Greenhalgh added there needs to be suitable time frame for these rules to be implemented at clubs.
"They have given us a bit more notice this year ... this season for TackleReady it wasn't rolled out until April when the competition was starting, there needs to be planning and correct notice."
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.